“Late Night” host Seth Meyers attempted to explain the difference between weather and climate to President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
It followed Trump’s latest bid to sow confusion about global warming with this tweet:
Meyers used a clip of Trump being “decent” to illustrate the concept of weather.
It was “a quick one-time thing,” he noted.
The comedian then aired a montage of Trump’s most outrageous comments to denote climate. “And that’s what’s going to get us all killed,” he quipped.
Check out the clip here: