Seth Meyers: Trump Is The Worst Negotiator Since Daffy Duck

Seth Meyers laid into Donald Trump for the major confusion that spiraled out of the White House after the president dined with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday.

Following the meal, the Democratic leaders said they had reached an agreement with Trump on protecting so-called Dreamers, young undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. But Trump later denied that any agreement had been reached. There was additional confusion over whether the president and Democratic leaders had discussed a border security package that did not include Trump’s promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“So Trump initially promised that Mexico would pay for the wall,” Meyers said on Thursday. “Then he said Congress would pay for the wall. Then he said he would trade DACA to pay for the wall. And now he’s traded DACA and no one’s paying for the wall.”

He added, “Trump may be the worst negotiator since Daffy Duck.”