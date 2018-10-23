Seth Meyers criticized President Donald Trump’s administration for running the government “like a protection racket” on Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

“If you took any photo of Trump’s aides and added Clemenza from ‘The Godfather,’ no one would notice,” said Meyers, as he countered Trump’s current claim that Democrats were an “angry mob.”

Meyers also reminded viewers about how Trump had praised Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) for body-slamming a reporter and encouraged his supporters “to knock the crap out of protesters” and “to pay their legal fees if they did.”

“He’s an actual crime boss,” Meyers said.