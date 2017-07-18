COMEDY
Seth Meyers Mocks 'Frenetic Toddler' Donald Trump's Firetruck Play

"Look how happy he is!"
President Donald Trump played in a firetruck, but then got burned by Seth Meyers.

On Monday’s “Late Night,” host Meyers poked fun at footage of Trump hopping into a firetruck as part his administration’s “Made in America” week.

“Look how happy he is!” Meyers said. “Trump treats driving a truck the same way he treats being president. He just wants to make-believe.”

Meyers later imagined Trump actually becoming a firefighter. “He’d show up to a burning building, shout ‘fake news’ and head to the nearest driving range,” the comic quipped.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who was pictured taking a photograph of Trump inside the truck, also came in for a ribbing.

“At this point Sean Spicer is just an exhausted dad trying to keep up with his frenetic toddler,” said Meyers.

“OK buddy, now just sit still for a sec, let’s get this for mom and then I promise you can have a cookie afterwards,” he added, imitating Spicer’s voice.

