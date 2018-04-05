COMEDY
04/05/2018 03:51 am ET

Seth Meyers Shreds GOP Hypocrisy Over Donald Trump's Attacks On Amazon

"Their silence is deafening."
By Lee Moran

Seth Meyers took aim at the GOP for staying silent over President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on online retailer Amazon.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” the host reminded viewers about how Republicans had “relentlessly bashed” former President Barack Obama for intervening in the economy and allegedly picking “winners and losers” in the marketplace.

“For years, Republicans spun a wild fantasy about an imperial president interfering in the free marketplace by picking winners and losers, and now they’ve got a president who’s actually doing that, and their silence is deafening,” said Meyers.

“Trump is a wannabe autocrat who thinks he can rule unilaterally, whether it’s on the border, economically or militarily,” he added. 

Check out the full clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Republican Party Seth Meyers Late Night With Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers Shreds GOP Hypocrisy Over Donald Trump's Attacks On Amazon
CONVERSATIONS