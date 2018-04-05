Seth Meyers took aim at the GOP for staying silent over President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on online retailer Amazon.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” the host reminded viewers about how Republicans had “relentlessly bashed” former President Barack Obama for intervening in the economy and allegedly picking “winners and losers” in the marketplace.

“For years, Republicans spun a wild fantasy about an imperial president interfering in the free marketplace by picking winners and losers, and now they’ve got a president who’s actually doing that, and their silence is deafening,” said Meyers.

“Trump is a wannabe autocrat who thinks he can rule unilaterally, whether it’s on the border, economically or militarily,” he added.