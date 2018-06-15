Seth Meyers Picks Apart Republicans' Donald Trump Loyalty 'Cult'

Seth Meyers took aim Thursday at the GOP for being “cultishly loyal” to President Donald Trump.

In a “Closer Look” segment, the “Late Night” host blasted Republican politicians for ignoring Trump’s apparent deference to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a North Korean military officer at the Singapore summit, and Trump’s comment calling the media America’s “biggest enemy.”

“If it seems to you like the GOP is cultishly loyal to Trump, you’re not alone,” Meyers said.

Noting Sen. Bob Corker’s (R-Tenn.) reference to the GOP’s “cult-like situation” in failing to confront Trump on critical issues, Myers cracked:

“Oh c’mon, it’s not a cult. In a cult you have to abandon all your beliefs and have weird sex with a bunch of people ... and OK, maybe it’s a cult.”