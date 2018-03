Seth Meyers poked fun at another one of President Donald Trump’s rambling addresses on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

As Trump babbled during a White House meeting about the pros and cons of “hardening schools” to prevent further mass shootings, it all became too much for Meyers.

“Trump talks less like he’s in a White House meeting, and more like he’s at a rewrite table for a new ‘Die Hard’ movie,” he said, before imagining Trump in such a scenario.