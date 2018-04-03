Seth Meyers couldn’t resist ridiculing President Donald Trump over his bizarre speech during the White House Easter Egg Roll.

On Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” Meyers dissected the weirdest elements of Trump’s address, which included boasts about his supposed accomplishments and a strange struggle to describe the White House.

“Now remember, this is to an audience of young children who are just there to play games with eggs,” said Meyers. “What are you talking about? I’m shocked the children didn’t start booing.”