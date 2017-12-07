Seth Meyers Nails What Trump Means When He Says 'Law And Order'

Seth Meyers called out President Donald Trump on Wednesday night for using the phrase “law and order” to target minority groups and his personal enemies.
“So Trump says he’s ‘tough on crime’ when he thinks those crimes have been committed by immigrants, refugees, African-Americans or his political opponents, but not when they’ve been committed by the people closest to him,” the “Late Night” host said.
Meyers then contrasted clips of Trump on the campaign trail claiming immigrants and refugees were responsible for increased crime rates in the U.S., with the president’s response to former adviser Michael Flynn pleading guilty to lying to the FBI. Meyers also highlighted Trump’s endorsement of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of preying upon teenage girls when he was more than a decade older.
“Think about that,” Meyers added. “Trump says he wants to ‘stop crime’ but he’s backing an accused child molester ... which tells you that when he uses the word ‘crime,’ that’s not really what he means.”
