Seth Meyers Nails What Trump Means When He Says 'Law And Order'

Seth Meyers called out President Donald Trump on Wednesday night for using the phrase “law and order” to target minority groups and his personal enemies.

“So Trump says he’s ‘tough on crime’ when he thinks those crimes have been committed by immigrants, refugees, African-Americans or his political opponents, but not when they’ve been committed by the people closest to him,” the “Late Night” host said.

“Think about that,” Meyers added. “Trump says he wants to ‘stop crime’ but he’s backing an accused child molester ... which tells you that when he uses the word ‘crime,’ that’s not really what he means.”