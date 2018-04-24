COMEDY
04/24/2018 05:31 am ET

Seth Meyers Taunts Donald Trump: 'There's A Good Chance He'll Flip On Himself'

"If the feds put pressure on him..."
By Lee Moran

Seth Meyers made a bold prediction about President Donald Trump on Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

The comedian dissected recent developments in the federal probe of Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen as well as the president’s tweets claiming that Cohen would remain loyal to him. But Meyers suggested that Trump’s erratic behavior could indicate how the affair will eventually play out.

“If the feds put pressure on him, there’s a good chance he’ll flip on himself,” Meyers joked.

Check out the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Seth Meyers Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Cohen
Seth Meyers Taunts Donald Trump: 'There's A Good Chance He'll Flip On Himself'
CONVERSATIONS