Seth Meyers made a bold prediction about President Donald Trump on Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”
The comedian dissected recent developments in the federal probe of Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen as well as the president’s tweets claiming that Cohen would remain loyal to him. But Meyers suggested that Trump’s erratic behavior could indicate how the affair will eventually play out.
“If the feds put pressure on him, there’s a good chance he’ll flip on himself,” Meyers joked.
