The news that President Donald Trump’s supporters are pushing for him to win the Nobel Peace Prize gave “Late Night” host Seth Meyers some food for thought.

“Trump’s attempts at diplomacy with North Korea are a positive development, and if the North and South manage to broker a peace deal with Trump’s help, that would be historic,” the comedian said on Thursday.

“But this is still the same guy who wanted to ban Muslims, called Mexicans rapists, said we should kill the families of terrorists and said he wanted fewer immigrants from Africa and Haiti,” Meyers added.