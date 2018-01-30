Seth Meyers took an in-depth look into the growing case that President Donald Trump obstructed justice on Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

And there was one particular detail that Meyers couldn’t quite believe.

Namely, that in May 2017, Trump reportedly mocked the wife of then-acting FBI director Andrew McCabe for her failure to win a Virginia state Senate seat two years previously.

Per NBC News, Trump suggested McCabe “ask his wife how it feels to be a loser” during a telephone call, which he made the day after firing James Comey as director of the bureau.

“You told him to ask his wife what it’s like to be a loser?” asked Meyers. “You should ask your wife what it’s like to be married to one!”

“Awful,” Meyers added. “You are awful.”