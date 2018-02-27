Trump made the outlandish claim during a White House event earlier in the day.

“I really believe I’d run in there ― even if I didn’t have a weapon ― and I think most of the people in this room would have done that too,” said Trump.

Meyers said Trump’s statement was just not believable.

“Forget running into a school to confront a shooter, I don’t believe you’d run anywhere, period,” Meyers said. “You can’t even be bothered to walk down a flight of stairs.”

“There’s really nothing worse than a fake tough guy,” Meyers added, and described Trump as someone who “lives in a fantasy world where he’s some sort of action movie star who’d rush into danger and save the day.”