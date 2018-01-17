Seth Meyers checked in on how the White House was dealing with the ongoing relief effort in Puerto Rico on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

After Hurricane Maria pounded the U.S. territory last September, President Donald Trump gave himself a 10 out of 10 for his handling of the aftermath.

“I bet young Donald Trump wasn’t one of those kids you’d let grade his own homework,” said Meyers.

Almost four months later, the island is still suffering from major power outages and experts say more than 1,000 people may have died as a result of the disaster.

“If that’s what Trump considers a 10, what would a 9 be? Accidentally sending an ‘Outbreak’ monkey?” Meyers added.