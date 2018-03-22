Seth Meyers once again had some fun at President Donald Trump’s expense on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

The comedian noted that “with all the questions swirling around Trump right now, you’d think he’d (Trump) be eager distance himself from Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Meyers then likened Trump calling Putin to congratulate him on his election victory to “cheating on your wife and then posing for a picture with the woman you cheated with.”

“And, oh right, he did that too,” Meyers quipped as a photograph of Trump with porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with the then reality television personality in 2006, flashed up on screen.

“I forgot who we were talking about for a second,” Meyers added.