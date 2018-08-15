Seth Meyers Uses Cute Dog To Make Serious Point About Trump's 'Rotted-Out Soul'

Seth Meyers did not hold back when he picked apart President Donald Trump’s latest Twitter attack on a woman.

Trump this week called former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman a “dog” in response to her book critical of him as well as her release of conversations she covertly recorded in the White House.

After running a new spoof segment called “Seth Fires A Dog,” in which Meyers brought a cute dog on stage and dismissed the pooch for alleged bad behavior, he got to the heart of the matter:

“We had our fun here, but in regards to this Omarosa business, let’s not forget that anyone who calls a black woman a dog is a racist with a rotted-out soul.”