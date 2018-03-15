Seth Meyers jokingly imagined how President Donald Trump came up with his widely ridiculed “Space Force” plan on Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night.”
Trump touted his “great idea” of a new branch of the military dedicated to defending the U.S. in space during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, on Tuesday.
So Meyers lightheartedly asked: “Did Trump stop off at a weed dispensary while he was in California?”
“Trump is what would happen if a 12-year-old wished on a Zoltar machine to become president,” the comedian added.
Check out the full segment above.