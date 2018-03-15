COMEDY
Seth Meyers Suggests How Donald Trump Came Up With His 'Space Force' Idea

“Trump is what would happen if a 12-year-old wished on a Zoltar machine to become president."
By Lee Moran

Seth Meyers jokingly imagined how President Donald Trump came up with his widely ridiculed “Space Force” plan on Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night.”

Trump touted his “great idea” of a new branch of the military dedicated to defending the U.S. in space during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, on Tuesday.

So Meyers lightheartedly asked: “Did Trump stop off at a weed dispensary while he was in California?”

“Trump is what would happen if a 12-year-old wished on a Zoltar machine to become president,” the comedian added.

Check out the full segment above.

