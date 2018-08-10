COMEDY
Seth Meyers Spends 3 Glorious Minutes Taunting Donald Trump Over His ‘Space Force’

The "Late Night" host demolished Trump's "dumbass idea."
By Lee Moran

Seth Meyers dissected President Donald Trump’s “dumbass idea” for a “Space Force” on Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

The comedian said it was no wonder that Trump “wants us all to focus on something else,” given the multiple scandals dogging his administration.

Meyers then spent almost three glorious minutes demolishing Trump’s planned intergalactic branch of the American military.

Trump’s hyping of the force was like “a carnival barker at a third-tier state fair trying to get kids to go on his ride” Myers added.  

