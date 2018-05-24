“Late Night” host Seth Meyers is advising President Donald Trump to stop giving nicknames to stuff.

On Wednesday’s episode, the comedian mocked Trump for giving the “Spygate” moniker to his unproven claim that the FBI spied on him during the 2016 election campaign for “political purposes.”

“Knowing Trump, that might just be how he spells ‘Spaghetti,’” Meyers joked, before issuing this message to the president:

“Stop trying to make ‘Fetch’ happen. You’re not allowed to name stuff anymore. You had a garbage hotel in Atlantic City and called it the Taj Mahal, you had a son and the best you could do is ‘Uh, my name but with Junior.’”

Meyers also riffed on the “Spygate” theme in a later segment, in which he likened Trump to “the guy who tries to give himself a new nickname and pretends it catches on.”