Seth Meyers had to wash his mouth out with sanitizer after talking about President Donald Trump’s alleged affair with a porn star.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” Meyers mocked Trump for claims that he paid $130,000 in hush money to former adult actress Stephanie Clifford (a.k.a. Stormy Daniels) after they reportedly partook in “textbook generic” sex in 2006.

“So, on top of everything else, we have a president who’s such a genius he’s somehow still paying for porn,” said Meyers.

However, it was one particular aspect of the alleged encounter that saw Meyers reaching for the Purell.