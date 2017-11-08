During the 2016 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump vowed that he’d hire “the best people” for his administration. A year later, Seth Meyers begs to differ with that claim.

On Tuesday, the “Late Night” host explored Trump’s unsuccessful nomination of Sam Clovis for the role of chief scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Clovis, who had no scientific background, withdrew his nomination last Wednesday. But Meyers said Clovis was “just one example” of the type of people Trump recruits.

“The only qualification necessary is loyalty to Trump himself,” said Meyers.

Meyers also noted how Trump had reportedly hired a long-haul truck driver, an AT&T clerk, a gas-company meter reader and the owner of a scented-candle business to work at the USDA.

“That doesn’t sound like the leadership of a government agency, it sounds like the cast of ‘Survivor,’” said Meyers. “Or like you’re assembling a team for a shitty bank heist.”