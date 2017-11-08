COMEDY
11/08/2017 04:57 am ET

Seth Meyers Rips Donald Trump’s USDA Hires: ‘A Team For A S****y Bank Heist'

“That doesn’t sound like the leadership of a government agency, it sounds like the cast of ‘Survivor.'"

By Lee Moran

During the 2016 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump vowed that he’d hire “the best people” for his administration. A year later, Seth Meyers begs to differ with that claim.

On Tuesday, the “Late Night” host explored Trump’s unsuccessful nomination of Sam Clovis for the role of chief scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Clovis, who had no scientific background, withdrew his nomination last Wednesday. But Meyers said Clovis was “just one example” of the type of people Trump recruits.

“The only qualification necessary is loyalty to Trump himself,” said Meyers.

Meyers also noted how Trump had reportedly hired a long-haul truck driver, an AT&T clerk, a gas-company meter reader and the owner of a scented-candle business to work at the USDA.

“That doesn’t sound like the leadership of a government agency, it sounds like the cast of ‘Survivor,’” said Meyers. “Or like you’re assembling a team for a shitty bank heist.” 

Check out the full segment above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Seth Meyers Usda Late Night With Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers Rips Donald Trump’s USDA Hires: ‘A Team For A S****y Bank Heist'

CONVERSATIONS