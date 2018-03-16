Seth Meyers revealed an element of truth to one of President Donald Trump’s lies on Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

Earlier this week, Trump openly admitted to “outright lying to Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, about the U.S.’s trade relationship with Canada,” said Meyers.

“I had no idea. I just said, ‘You’re wrong.’ You know why? Because we’re so stupid,” Trump said at a Missouri fundraising event on Wednesday.

Trump later walked back his story, but Meyers concluded that “in fairness, ‘I lie because I’m stupid’ is the truest thing Trump has ever said.”

Meyers also likened the White House’s high turnover of staff to “that crappy restaurant you worked at in college.”

“You’d like take two days off, and when you came back there were four trainees and a new manager and now there’s moussaka on the menu and you thought, ‘Oh, this place isn’t going to make it,’” joked Meyers.