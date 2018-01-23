Seth Meyers: Trump Knows Who's To Blame For The Shutdown (And It's Not Democrats)

Seth Meyers poked fun at President Donald Trump on Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night” by using his own words against him.

Over the weekend, Trump blamed Democrats for the three-day government shutdown. Yet during the 2013 shutdown, Trump held former President Barack Obama responsible.

“For each Trump quote, there is an equal and opposite Trump quote,” Meyers said. “And the question of who’s to blame for government shutdowns is no exception because when Obama was president, Trump was very clear about who was to blame.”

Meyers also noted that there was “literally not one situation where there isn’t an old Trump quote that completely contradicts his current position.”