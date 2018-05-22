President Donald Trump’s latest Twitter rant was so lengthy that Seth Meyers felt compelled to tweak it in order to save viewers’ time.

On Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” Meyers said it would take “too long to have someone read” Trump’s six Sunday morning tweets that claimed the FBI spied on his election campaign. So, he sped up the reading.

“Don’t worry about not being able to follow that. It actually makes less sense at normal speed,” said Meyers. “By the way, Twitter, did I ever thank you for raising the character limit? I didn’t? Good.”

“Also, it’s not fair that a president who won’t read a two-page press briefing makes us read a six-part Twitter rant,” he added. “This rant is so long, it technically qualifies as a mini-series. Look for it streaming this summer on Net-Dicks.”