COMEDY
01/24/2018 05:16 am ET

Seth Meyers Eavesdrops On Donald Trump's Inner Voice Of Self-Doubt

"Mike Pence looks a lot more like a president than you do."

By Lee Moran

The taunting voice inside President Donald Trump’s head is back.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” resurrected the spoof segment in which Trump’s inner monologue has its say during important encounters.

Check out Trump’s verbal stream of consciousness as he stood next to Vice President Mike Pence above, and other world leaders below:

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Donald Trump Loves Signing Things
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Seth Meyers Late Night With Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers Eavesdrops On Donald Trump's Inner Voice Of Self-Doubt

CONVERSATIONS