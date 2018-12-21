COMEDY
Seth Meyers Sums Up 2018 For 'Weird, Weird Man' Donald Trump

The "Late Night" host likened the president to a space alien on drugs.
By Lee Moran

In January, White House aide Stephen Miller boasted that President Donald Trump was a “political genius.” On Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” Seth Meyers revisited the claim.

How did it hold up? Not too well.

“But hey, maybe some of Trump’s supporters still thought he was a genius,” said Meyers. “And yet, in the almost 12 months since that comment, Trump has rambled at length about how people in Finland rake the floors of the forest, left an umbrella outside when he couldn’t figure out how to close it, got on Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe” and called Hurricane Florence “tremendously big and tremendously wet.”

“As we’ve learned this year, the president is just a weird, weird man,” added Meyers, before likening Trump to a space alien on drugs. 

