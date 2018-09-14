“That video is like a local news report where the meteorologist called in sick and the sports guy had to fill in at the last minute,” said Meyers.

“If you want people to take your message seriously maybe have higher production quality than a mid-level YouTube star,” Meyers added. He then imitated the president: “This storm is big, get out of the way, but before you do please ‘like’ and subscribe.”

Meyers also roasted Trump for saying the toll of nearly 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria was inflated.

“That’s the official death toll, you lunatic,” Meyers said. “Now we know why he’s so orange. His brain is just melted pumpkin guts.”