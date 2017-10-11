Seth Meyers Follows Eminem's Lead, Gives Fans A Trump Ultimatum

Inspired by Eminem’s brutal rap calling out President Donald Trump, Seth Meyers said he decided to follow in the Detroit hip-hop star’s footsteps.

At the end of a 4 1/2-minute takedown that Eminem recorded for Tuesday night’s 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, the rapper gave his fans an ultimatum.

“And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this,” Eminem rapped, before giving the middle finger to the camera and yelling, “Fuck you!”

The “Late Night” host gave fans of his show the same ultimatum Wednesday night.

“It’s time to make a decision, guys,” Meyers said to his audience. “Get off the fence.”

Speaking of Trump, the host added, “Do you support him? Or do you support this show, that constantly mocks and denigrates everything about him?”

Meyers even attempted to rap.