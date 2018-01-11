Seth Meyers isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions. Well, kind of.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” the comedian used a spoof press conference to grill White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He then cut in her “responses” to amusing effect.

Meyers quizzed Sanders on Donald Trump’s favorite part of being president, what Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr. actually do at the White House and why first lady Melania Trump has looked “so unhappy” since the election.

He also asked Sanders what she most liked about her role.

“Purposefully misleading the American people,” she replied.