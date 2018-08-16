“The person who could end up taking down the President of the United States is Omarosa,” Meyers said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

“It took her 14 years, but she is finally getting revenge for Trump firing her in season one,” he added.

Trump dismissed Manigault Newman in the ninth week of the debut season of his reality show, “The Apprentice,” in 2004. Over the next decade, they collaborated on several other shows, including “Celebrity Apprentice,” “The Ultimate Merger” and “All-Star Celebrity Apprentice.” In 2016, Manigault Newman joined the Trump campaign as director of African-American Outreach, and when he won the election, she became an assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. She lasted just a year before White House Chief of Staff John Kelly canned her.

Manigault Newman is currently promoting her tell-all book, Unhinged, about her time working in the administration.

“Let’s be honest, the only fitting way for this presidency to end would be Trump to get indicted and leave the White House crying in the back of a cab,” Meyers added.