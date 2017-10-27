Seth Meyers Roasts Fox News For 'Slobbering' Over Trump

Seth Meyers looked grossed out watching Fox Business host Lou Dobbs blatantly fawn over President Donald Trump during their interview earlier this week.

“To be fair, you might also have an inflated ego if there was a whole TV channel dedicated to showering you with praise,” Meyers said Thursday night of Trump’s relationship with Fox News.

After playing clips of Dobbs repeatedly complimenting Trump during the interview, Meyers cringed.

“Ugh! Usually when you see an old dude slobber that much, he has a nurse with him,” Meyers said on “Late Night.”