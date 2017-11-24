Seth Meyers To Host 2018 Golden Globe Awards

Seth Meyers will host the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced earlier this week.

The “Late Night” host will join the likes of Ricky Gervais, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon, who have all emceed the awards show.

“With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year,” Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement.

Fallon hosted the Golden Globes in January 2017 to mixed reviews, although ratings were up 8 percent from the previous year with 20 million viewers tuning into the show.

Meyers has lately been winning praise at “Late Night” for his searing political commentaries and constant mockery of President Donald Trump. Earlier this week, he blasted Trump for being a “thug and wannabe dictator.” He also criticized the president for picking a fight with LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of one of the three UCLA basketball players detained in China on shoplifting charges.