Seth Meyers Slams GOP For Being Engulfed In A Civil War Of Its Own Making

“The Republican Party is at the peak of its powers and yet it is currently engulfed in a civil war very much of its own making,” he said.

Meyers reminded viewers that Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), whose feud with the president continues to escalate, supported Trump on the campaign trail. And while Corker has made multiple comments of late criticizing Trump, Meyers wondered about what actions the senator was taking to improve matters.

Meyers had a similar observation about Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) who gave a speech earlier this week on the Senate floor to announce that he won’t seek re-election in 2018 and to take down Trump.

“Here’s the thing ― it’s not enough to hurl insults at Trump,” Meyers said. “If you think the president is a danger to democracy or national security, then you have to do something about it. You can hold hearings, call witnesses, pass laws to limit his power or remove him from office.”