Seth Meyers: The GOP Tax Bill Is A ‘Brazen Heist Of The Country’

Seth Meyers called the GOP’s newly passed tax bill a “ransacking” of the country.
On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” Meyers explained why President Donald Trump’s branding of the plan as a “Christmas gift to the middle class” wasn’t exactly accurate. He also questioned the president’s oft-repeated claim that the bill would mean he pays more taxes, too.
“Republicans passed a sweeping overhaul of the tax code that will overwhelmingly benefit corporations and the wealthy,” said Meyers. It amounts to “nothing less than a brazen heist of the country,” he added.
