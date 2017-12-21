COMEDY
12/21/2017 04:58 am ET Updated Dec 21, 2017

Seth Meyers: The GOP Tax Bill Is A ‘Brazen Heist Of The Country’

It "will overwhelmingly benefit corporations and the wealthy," said Meyers.
By Lee Moran

Seth Meyers called the GOP’s newly passed tax bill a “ransacking” of the country.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” Meyers explained why President Donald Trump’s branding of the plan as a “Christmas gift to the middle class” wasn’t exactly accurate. He also questioned the president’s oft-repeated claim that the bill would mean he pays more taxes, too.

“Republicans passed a sweeping overhaul of the tax code that will overwhelmingly benefit corporations and the wealthy,” said Meyers. It amounts to “nothing less than a brazen heist of the country,” he added.

