Seth Meyers Has Perfect Line To Confront Donald Trump's Lies

Seth Meyers on Monday explored the shifting stance of President Donald Trump and Co. on his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

“Trump and his inner circle are serial habitual liars,” the host explained in “A Closer Look” segment on “Late Night.” “They lie constantly and they do it on purpose.”

Nothing funny about that. But Meyers launched quite a zinger at one particular Trump about-face.

Remember when the president told reporters aboard Air Force One last month that he was unaware of personal attorney Michael Cohen’s $130,000 hush payment to Daniels? Trump now asserts he said nothing of the sort.

We’ll let Meyers handle this, with a sharp nod to Alec Baldwin.