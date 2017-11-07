Seth Meyers Has A Not-So-Subtle Message For Donald Trump

Seth Meyers took a page out of Shinzō Abe’s playbook on Monday night, after the Japanese prime minister greeted President Donald Trump with a personalized hat over the weekend.
Ahead of Trump and Abe’s golf game on Sunday, the prime minister presented the president with a white trucker hat that read, “Donald & Shinzo, Make Alliance Even Greater.”
The “Late Night” host said he liked the idea, so he decided to create his own with a personalized message for the president.
Check out Meyers’ full segment in the video above.
CONVERSATIONS