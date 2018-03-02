Seth Meyers: 'How Much More Suspicious Can Jared Kushner Get?'

Seth Meyers called out what he described as the “cartoonishly corrupt” dealings of Jared Kushner.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” the host asked how much more suspicious can President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser get?

“He took millions in loans from companies he met with in the White House, tried to set up a secret channel to talk to Russia, can’t get a security clearance to complete a background check,” said Meyers.

“And lurks ominously in the background of every White House photo like he’s the ghost of a boy Trump killed with an errant tee shot,” he added.

With Kushner’s security clearance being downgraded, Meyers was prompted to ask: “Why does Jared Kushner still have a job in the White House?”