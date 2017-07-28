Seth Meyers Can't Get Enough Of Scaramucci's Bombastic New Yorker Interview

Seth Meyers was not able to directly quote parts of White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s expletive-laden interview with The New Yorker. So he spent Thursday night replacing a key word with the sound of a rooster crowing.

“You can figure out what word he was using,” Meyers said, as he read the article aloud.

Meyers highlighted Scaramucci’s criticisms of White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and its chief strategist Steve Bannon. Both officials declined to comment on their colleague’s attacks when asked by The New Yorker.

“I’m guessing Bannon was unavailable to comment because based on his skillset, he was otherwise engaged,” Meyers joked. “Or maybe he did comment and it was muffled.”