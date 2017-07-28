COMEDY
07/28/2017 04:34 am ET Updated Jul 28, 2017

Seth Meyers Can't Get Enough Of Scaramucci's Bombastic New Yorker Interview

"I'm guessing Bannon was unavailable to comment because based on his skillset, he was otherwise engaged."
By Rebecca Shapiro

Seth Meyers was not able to directly quote parts of White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s expletive-laden interview with The New Yorker. So he spent Thursday night replacing a key word with the sound of a rooster crowing.

“You can figure out what word he was using,” Meyers said, as he read the article aloud.

Meyers highlighted Scaramucci’s criticisms of White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and its chief strategist Steve Bannon. Both officials declined to comment on their colleague’s attacks when asked by The New Yorker.

“I’m guessing Bannon was unavailable to comment because based on his skillset, he was otherwise engaged,” Meyers joked. “Or maybe he did comment and it was muffled.” 

Watch the whole segment in the video above.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Photos From Donald Trump's Reign Are Our Way Of Laughing Through The Pain
Rebecca Shapiro
Senior Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Seth Meyers Anthony Scaramucci The New Yorker
Seth Meyers Can't Get Enough Of Scaramucci's Bombastic New Yorker Interview
CONVERSATIONS