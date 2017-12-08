Seth Meyers Goes After Kellyanne Conway For Absurd Al Franken Criticism

Seth Meyers called out Kellyanne Conway on “Late Night” Thursday after the White House counselor criticized Democratic leaders in Congress for their handling of sexual harassment allegations against Sen. Al Franken’s (D-Minn.).

“You work for a guy who’s been accused by more than 12 women of sexual harassment and assault,” Meyers said, addressing the hypocrisy of Conway criticizing Democratic leaders while President Donald Trump also stands accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

“Kellyanne Conway has so little self-awareness that when she walks by a mirror, she thinks there’s a stranger in her house,” Meyers added.

A number of Democrats, including party leadership, called for Franken to step down after several women came forward with stories alleging inappropriate behavior. Franken resigned from the Senate on Thursday. In his farewell address, he also noted the “irony” in his resignation as Trump remained in the Oval Office.