Seth Meyers Says Michael Cohen Tried To Get Him To Apologize On-Air To Trump

Before Michael Cohen paid off a porn star to hush up, he apparently tried to get Seth Meyers to speak up.

Meyers told Politico in a story posting on Tuesday that after he roasted Donald Trump ― among others ― at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, he reached out a few years later to invite the soon-to-be-presidential candidate to appear on his “Late Night” talk show.

NBC via Getty Images Seth Meyers said he turned down Donald Trump's conditions for appearing on his show.

But Trump set one non-negotiable condition for his appearance ― that Meyers apologize on air for his 2011 remarks. And the would-be world leader had his personal attorney Cohen relay the terms. That’s where the conversation ended, according to Meyers.

In an interview for a Politico podcast, Meyers said he “would have never” issued such an apology.

CHRIS KLEPONIS via Getty Images Seth Meyers has a word with Michelle Obama at the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association dinner

And to think that Meyers and Trump appeared together as father and son in a skit on “Saturday Night Live” in 2004.

NBC via Getty Images Seth Meyers as Peter Fleck and Donald Trump as Gary Fleck on "Saturday Night Live" in 2004.

Meyers’ monologue at the annual correspondents’ dinner, with some barbs perhaps as sharp as Michelle Wolf’s 2018 bit that prompted Trump to call her “filthy,” included this one:

“Donald Trump has been saying he will run for president as a Republican, which is surprising, since I just assumed he was running as a joke.”

Trump sat expressionless as Meyers riffed on him. And Trump associates have since speculated that the gibes played a role in his eventual decision to seek the presidency.

Meyers and Trump having a sit-down could be a magical talk-show moment. Asked during the podcast whether it still might happen, Meyers replied, “It’s never going to happen.”

He said there’s a theory in the world of comedic talk shows that there’s a good interview with Trump waiting to happen. “I don’t think there is,” Meyers said, adding that an attempt to capture that would be like “trying to tackle a shadow.”

Still, he conceded that if Trump “called and said he wanted to be on the show, I’d have to say yes.”