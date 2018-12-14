Seth Meyers Has A Theory About Mike Pence’s Silence

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers thinks he’s figured out what is going on with Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence sat in almost complete silence during President Donald Trump’s raucous Oval Office meeting on Tuesday with Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Meyers suggested Thursday it was because Pence “wants to be president,” but “doesn’t want to associate himself with any of this mess.”

“So, he’s just hunkered down waiting for Trump to resign,” Meyers explained.

“Look at his body language in that meeting,” Myers added. “That’s what I do when the guy next to me on the subway is loudly watching porn on his phone. It looks like Pence is trying to go full chameleon.”