On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” host Seth Meyers delivered a stinging rebuke of Vice President Mike Pence for lying.

In a segment centered on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the comedian said Pence “doesn’t get as much credit for it” but was in fact “just as slippery of a liar as anyone else” in President Donald Trump’s administration.

“The only difference is when he lies, he crinkles his brow and uses a solemn tone,” said Meyers. “And when Trump lies, he sweats like a fugitive being chased by a pack of police dogs.”