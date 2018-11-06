Seth Meyers Calls Out Own Network For Airing Trump Ad CNN Refused

Seth Meyers on Monday night took a moment to shame NBC, his late-night home, for airing President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant ad during “Sunday Night Football” this weekend.

The ad compares an undocumented immigrant on death row to the 4,000 or so Central American migrants walking to the U.S. border, suggesting the group is chock-full of similar criminals whom the Democrats will happily allow into the country.

“Any network should’ve seen it for what it was and turned it down right away,” Meyers said of the ad. “But unfortunately, not everyone did.”

Cut to a local NBC affiliate reporting on the national network’s decision to air a shortened version of the spot during a Green Bay vs. New England football game.

CNN had already refused to air the ad, telling the president’s eldest son via Twitter on Saturday that the network “has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist.”

After backlash over its decision, NBC announced Monday that it would no longer air the ad, which carries Donald Trump Sr.’s approval.

“After further review, we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible,” the network said in a statement.

Fox News soon followed suit. The president’s channel of choice simply stated Monday that the ad would no longer appear on Fox News or the Fox Business Network.

The ad features footage of Luis Bracamontes, a Mexican citizen who received the death penalty for killing two police officers in California in 2014. Trump has been pushing out the ad over social media for nearly a week to rally his base through fearmongering before Tuesday’s elections.

Pressed to respond to criticism of his midterm battle cry, he said, “Well, a lot of things are offensive.”