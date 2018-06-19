Seth Meyers On Immigration: A Little Sympathy For The Apostle Paul

Attorney General Jeff Sessions used the Bible ― specifically the apostle Paul’s letter to the Romans ― to justify the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families at the border.

That got the attention of Seth Meyers of “Late Night.”

“He cites the Bible like a guy challenging someone else’s word in Scrabble,” Meyers said of Sessions.

Sessions, in a speech on Friday, cited the apostle Paul “and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained the government for his purposes.”

“Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves,” Sessions continued. “Consistent and fair application of the law is in itself a good and moral thing, and that protects the weak and protects the lawful.”

Meyers had sympathy for Paul the apostle.

“You know who’s got to be really pissed right now, the apostle Paul,” Meyers said. “You never hear anything about that dude then all of a sudden he gets blamed for this shit. I know he’s an apostle, so he doesn’t swear.”