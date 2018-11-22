Seth Meyers: On Saudi Arabia, The Only Thing Trump Cares About Is Money

For “Late Night” host Seth Meyers, there’s no big mystery about why President Donald Trump isn’t taking a strong stand on Saudi Arabia’s murder of Washington Post columnist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi.

“We know for a fact that Trump has financial ties to Saudi Arabia because he told us,” Meyers said before he rolled the video.

On the clips, Trump said:

“I love the Saudis. Many are in this building.”

“Saudi Arabia and I get along great with all of them. They buy apartments from me. They spend $40 million, $50 million. Am I supposed to dislike them? I like them very much.”

“I like the Saudis. They’re very nice. I make a lot of money with them. They buy all sorts of my stuff. All kinds of toys from Trump.”

Meyers mentioned that when Trump was asked why he was siding with Saudi Arabia, a repressive regime, over his own intelligence agencies, the president said, “Because it’s America first.”

“No,” Meyers said, “that’s not America first. That’s Saudi Arabia first.”