After playing a clip of “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt talking about the cheeseburger emoji (which has apparently caused a stir due to the location of the cheese in relation to the beef), Meyers asked one simple question: “Who cares?”

“Fox News, if you really want to talk about emojis, you could at least focus on the ones that are relevant to the Trump White House,” he said.

The “Late Night” host then shared a couple of pertinent emojis that the network should have used instead.