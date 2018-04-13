Seth Meyers Decodes The 'Pee Tape' News: 'Oh My God. It's Real!'

Former FBI Director James Comey’s claim that President Donald Trump wanted him to look into the alleged “pee tape” to prove it’s not real can only mean one thing.
“Oh, my God. It’s real! It has to be,” Seth Meyers said on Thursday, adding:
“Why would you ask the FBI director to investigate a pee tape if you knew for a fact that a pee tape definitely didn’t exist? It’s like me saying, ‘Can you make sure there isn’t a tape of me in 1994 doing ‘Thunder Road’ at karaoke and then barfing and then slipping on the barf and farting?’”
The “Late Night” host also noted that Trump had a very interesting reaction when he was asked about the tape just days before his inauguration.
