Seth Meyers Blames 'President Werewolf' For The Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump laid out a proposal to end the partial government shutdown on Saturday but it was immediately labeled as a non-starter by Democrats and conservatives, including columnist Ann Coulter.

One of the reasons it is so difficult to reach an agreement on reopening the government, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers said Monday, is that Trump keeps changing his position.

Trump’s proposal to extend DACA protection for Dreamers by three years if he gets $5.7 billion to build a border wall is “not even a reasonable deal,” Meyers said, noting that the president is the person who shut down the program.

“There’s no reason to believe he’ll follow through and I remember we’ve been down this road many times with him,” Meyers said, pointing out Trump’s continually shifting views about undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

But Meyers had an explanation for the president’s sudden position changes.