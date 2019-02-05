Seth Meyers To Gov. Ralph Northam: 'You Can't Moonwalk Your Way Out Of This One'

Seth Meyers called out Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Monday night for denying that he is in a racist photo that appears on his page in a medical school yearbook. The “Late Night” host said the episode had provided “one of the more cringe-worthy moments in recent political history.”
On Friday, Northam admitted he appeared in the photo, which shows a man in blackface and another person in a Ku Klux Klan hood, and apologized for it. Then on Saturday, Northam held a news conference and said he was not in the image. Northam tried to bolster his denial by admitting that he had appeared in blackface around the same time for a dance contest in which he dressed as Michael Jackson and did the moonwalk.
“He’s actually arguing that it couldn’t have been him in blackface because there was a different time he wore blackface,” Meyers said. “It’s not a defense. That’s a confession.”
Meyers said Northam’s weekend news conference went downhill from there, especially after a reporter asked the governor if he could still moonwalk.
“Look at his face,” Meyers said. “He actually thought about doing it. That’s the face of a man looking to see if he has room to moonwalk.”
Meyers added, “I can’t believe anyone has to say this, but you can’t moonwalk your way out of it.”
