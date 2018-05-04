Seth Meyers Roasts Sean Hannity Over His Alleged Journalism Skills

Seth Meyers mocked Fox News host Sean Hannity for getting a genuine news scoop on his show and not knowing what to do with it.

On Wednesday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani gave a bombshell interview to Hannity and admitted that President Donald Trump had repaid his personal attorney Michael Cohen for the $130,000 settlement made with porn star Stormy Daniels.

“You know Hannity can’t believe he accidentally made news on his show,” Meyers quipped on Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

Meyers also noted that Hannity appeared unsure about how to deal with the revelation.

“Sean Hannity is the only guy who would say, ‘Dear God, what have I done?’ when what he has done is journalism,” Meyers added.